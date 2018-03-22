JUNEAU, Alaska — The American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska is suing the city of Palmer and members of its police force, alleging officers wrongfully detained a Peruvian man over his immigration status.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Alex Caceda (kuh-SAY-duh), says officers lacked authority to arrest him last summer.
According to the lawsuit, which seeks unspecified damages, Caceda was helping provide security at a bar in Palmer when a fight erupted. He tried to help a female bartender who was being attacked and was hit and left bloodied.
The lawsuit says a responding officer asked Caceda if he was from Alaska before asking a dispatcher to contact federal immigration officials.
The lawsuit says Caceda is married to a U.S. citizen but lacked legal immigration status and was held four nights before being released.