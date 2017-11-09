RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A woman accused of eluding police while heading the wrong way on Interstate 90 in Pennington County will be treated for mental health issues before the case against her moves forward.

The Rapid City Journal says a 7th Circuit judge has found 52-year-old Marguerite Martin had a mental disease and is currently unable to assist in her own defense.

A complaint says Martin was driving the wrong way on the interstate near New Underwood for about 15 miles Jan. 20. Deputies pursued Martin and used a stop technique to cause her vehicle to spin to a stop in the Box Elder area.

Martin has been released from jail while waiting to be admitted for mental health treatment.

