DENVER (AP) — A Colorado state legislator accused of sexually harassing a fellow lawmaker and two other women says he is sorry he caused them pain.

In his initial response to the allegations Friday, Rep. Steve Lebsock said he hadn’t done anything “criminal” and said the allegations should be dealt with by the process established by the Legislature. However, in a statement to The Denver Post Saturday, Lebsock said that he has come to realize that it doesn’t matter that he may have thought he was flirting or joking, just that he caused the women pain.

Rep. Faith Winter says Lebsock acted aggressively after she refused his sexual advances.

Former lobbyist Holly Tarry and ex-legislative aide Cassie Tanner also told the newspaper he had harassed them.

Lebsock said he’ll make a statement about his political future by Nov. 30.