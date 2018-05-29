The crash happened Friday morning at Portland State University. Investigators arrested driver Greg Porter hours later. The three injured pedestrians are still in the hospital.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A driver suspected of intentionally ramming his SUV into three women on a Portland sidewalk told jailhouse officials he has been living in his car for the past year, uses marijuana for pain relief and does not know the victims.

According to court documents, Greg Porter also told jailers in Friday’s booking interview that he has a ninth-grade education and receives a monthly disability check. His criminal history includes two misdemeanors from more than 20 years ago.

Porter was arraigned Tuesday on charges of attempted murder and other crimes. He was assigned a court-appointed attorney.

The women are being treated at a Portland hospital.