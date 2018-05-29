PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The driver accused of intentionally ramming his SUV into three women on a Portland sidewalk told jailhouse officials he has been living in his car for the past year, uses marijuana for pain relief and does not know the victims.

According to court documents, Greg Porter also told jailers after Friday’s arrest that he has a ninth-grade education and receives a monthly disability check for $1,425. His criminal history includes two misdemeanors from more than 20 years ago.

The crash happened Friday morning at Portland State University. Investigators arrested Porter hours later after finding him behind the wheel of a damaged SUV.

Porter faces charges of assault, attempted murder, reckless driving and failure to perform the duties of a driver. He does not yet have a lawyer.

The women continue to receive treatment at a Portland hospital.