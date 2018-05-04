IPSWICH, S.D. (AP) — An Edmunds County Highway Department worker accused of manufacturing methamphetamine and dumping drug paraphernalia at a county gravel pit has pleaded guilty.
Authorities allege 33-year-old David Becker, of Northville, hauled the drug paraphernalia to the gravel pit in a county vehicle and a personal vehicle in February. Two other county workers reported suspicious activity at the pit.
The American News reports Becker, of Northville, pleaded guilty this week to drug possession, and several other charges were dismissed. A sentencing date was not immediately set.
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com