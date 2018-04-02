BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — A man charged with fatally shooting three people at a Colorado Walmart has been deemed competent to stand trial.
A judge ruled Monday that Scott Ostrem can be prosecuted for the November shooting at the store in suburban Denver based on an evaluation done at the state mental hospital.
Ostrem worked as a metal fabricator and left his work station without explanation hours before the shooting.
Police say he walked into the Walmart in Thornton and randomly began shooting people in the checkout area. Authorities have not disclosed a motive.
He’s charged with killing 52-year-old Pamela Marques, 66-year-old Carlos Moreno and 26-year-old Victor Vasquez.
He is also charged with 30 counts of attempted first-degree murder and committing a crime of violence.
Ostrem hasn’t been asked to enter a plea yet.