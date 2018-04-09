NEWELL, S.D. (AP) — A city commissioner in Newell accused of stalking has pleaded no contest to a criminal charge and agreed to resign in a plea deal with prosecutors.
The Black Hills Pioneer reports that Commissioner Allen Youngberg pleaded no contest to stalking, and a charge of sexual contact without consent was dismissed.
He was given a suspended 45-day jail sentence and ordered to pay more than $800 in costs and fees. He also must have no contact for a year with the woman who accused him and led to charges last November.
Youngberg was elected to the commission in May 2014 and re-elected last year. Butte County State’s Attorney Cassie Wendt filed a civil complaint March 30 seeking Youngberg’s removal from the commission.
___
Information from: Black Hills Pioneer, http://www.bhpioneer.com