NEW YORK (AP) — A Russian woman who was accused of blackmailing disgraced former New York Gov. Eliot Spitzer is seeking to lift a court-mandated gag order so she can talk about what she says are Spitzer’s fetishes including sex toys and dog leashes.

The New York Post reports that Svetlana Zakharova filed papers in Manhattan state Supreme Court seeking to lift the gag order imposed as part of her prosecution.

Zakharova called police in February 2016 claiming Spitzer had choked her. Spitzer said she was extorting him.

She was arrested in October 2016 and charged with forgery and grand larceny. She eventually pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

Spitzer spokeswoman Lisa Linden called Zakharova’s new allegations “reprehensible lies from an extortionist.”

A prostitution scandal forced Spitzer, a Democrat, to resign as governor in 2008.