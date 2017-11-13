DENVER (AP) — The Denver Coroner has identified the man accused of robbing a bank who was shot and killed by a police officer as he fled the scene.

The Denver Post reports that 25-year-old John Bazemore III was pronounced dead on Friday after being shot in an alley.

A woman who was in the area during the incident said she saw a man wearing a gray ski mask over his face walking out of the ANB Bank. She says he was followed out by two men who screamed that the bank had been robbed.

A Denver police officer chased the man down an alley, yelling orders to stop. The officer then fired several shots, killing Bazemore.

A gun and evidence from the robbery were found near Bazemore.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com