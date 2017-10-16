CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The accrediting body which oversees UNC-Chapel Hill says it won’t take further action after reviewing last week’s NCAA report.

Local media outlets report that Belle Wheelan, president of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges, had said the commission would review the NCAA report to “determine if the institution is out of compliance” with its Principles of Accreditation.

Wheelan said in an email on Monday that the commission acted two years ago. She said nothing new has occurred for the commission to do anything else.

The NCAA report said an infractions committee panel determined it “could not conclude” there were academic violations by the school in a scandal centered on irregular courses featuring significant athlete enrollments. As a result, the school would face no penalties.