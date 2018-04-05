RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — An Allen man is accused of lying to federal authorities and being an accessory after a slaying on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation last year.
The Rapid City Journal reports that 45-year-old Nathaniel Waters recently pleaded not guilty.
The FBI says Waters lied about being inside his mobile home when it caught fire the morning of Oct. 16. The body of Ray Waters Jr. was later found inside the burned home.
An autopsy concluded that he died before the fire of injuries likely caused by an ax. A juvenile is charged with second-degree murder in the death.
The relationship between Nathaniel and Ray Waters isn’t clear.
___
Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com