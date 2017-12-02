HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s health insurance marketplace is extending call center operating hours to help people sign up for health insurance before the shortened open enrollment period ends.

The call center will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, from Dec. 11 through Dec. 21. There will also be expanded weekend hours on Dec. 22, the enrollment deadline. The call center will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight.

Access Health CT CEO Jim Wadleigh (Wahd-LEE’) says “time is our biggest challenge” with only 22 days left in the open enrollment period. He says “that’s why we’re doing all we can do to help as many people as possible.”

An enrollment fair is planned Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Opportunities Industrialization Center of New London.