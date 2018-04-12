BAR HARBOR, Maine (AP) — It’s a sure sign of spring at Maine’s Acadia National Park: The carriage paths are shut down until further notice because of “mud season.”

Rangers say the combination of wet weather and melting snow have softened the carriages, making them susceptible to damage from hikers, cyclists and horses.

Superintendent Kevin Schneider said the closure this week will prevent costly repairs to the historic carriage paths.

This is actually the second closure of the season. Park rangers closed off the carriage paths on March 2 but later reopened them because of fresh snowfall.