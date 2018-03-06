AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — New state data reveals that more than 170 children died in Texas last year from neglect or abuse, a 23 percent decrease from the year before.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services released data this month on child maltreatment fatalities that occurred during the 2017 fiscal year.

Figures show that the number of such deaths have fluctuated annually over the last eight years between 151 and 227.

The agency decided to pursue major reforms in Texas Child Protective Services amid child deaths, high worker turnover and problems seeing potentially abused children in a timely manner.

Child advocacy group TexProtects says the reforms likely contributed to the drop, but more needs to be done to prevent child deaths.

