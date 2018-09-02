DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The unveiling of Leonardo da Vinci’s painting “Salvator Mundi” at the Louvre Abu Dhabi has been indefinitely postponed, authorities said Monday.
Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism announced the delay on Twitter, saying “more details will be announced soon.” The department did not respond to a request for comment.
The Renaissance oil painting of Christ, whose title in Latin means “Savior of the World,” sold for a record-breaking $450 million at an auction in New York at Christie’s in November.
The painting depicts a blue-robed Jesus holding a crystal orb and gazing directly at the viewer.
It was to be displayed from Sept. 18.