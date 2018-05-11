HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Election Day in Montana isn’t for another month, but voting is getting underway with election officials mailing absentee ballots on Friday.

Between two-thirds and three-quarters of the people who participate in the June 5 election are expected to vote absentee.

Secretary of State Corey Stapleton says he expects overall turnout to be just one-third of Montana’s 675,000 registered voters. That would follow the trend in previous primaries without a presidential race.

Montana voters will be selecting a Republican nominee from four candidates to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester. Five Democratic candidates are competing for their party’s nomination to take on Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte in the fall.

Voters will also have the option of returning a third-party ballot, with two Green Party candidates seeking the nomination for the Senate race.