ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams has become the first major-party nominee for the Georgia governorship to participate in the Atlanta Pride Parade, one of the largest LGBT parades in the Southeast.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Democrat rode atop a white Jeep on Sunday afternoon during the annual celebration as supporters chanted her name.
Abrams, who is seeking to become the first black woman elected a U.S. governor, says she would oppose so-called “religious liberty” bills that critics say would let businesses deny service to LGBT people.
Abrams’ opponent, Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, says he supports a state law that mirrors a 1993 federal measure signed by President Bill Clinton that Kemp insisted “doesn’t discriminate.”
Prior to the Democratic primary, Abrams and her Democrat opponent Stacey Evans both took part in last year’s parade.
___
Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com