ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities are looking for an inmate who was mistakenly released early.
The Metropolitan Detention Center says it released Duwin Perez-Cordova on Sunday and that the 27-year-old was last seen downtown, where he was dropped off.
Perez-Cordova had been held at the jail since December on charges of attempting to commit a felony, shooting at or from a car, aggravated battery, car theft, drug trafficking, conspiracy and racketeering.
Perez-Cordova was also being held on a federal warrant. He’s considered violent and shouldn’t be approached by the public.
MDC says it’s investigating how the mistake happened.