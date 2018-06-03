SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators say dozens of turtles were found dead on a beach at a New Jersey coastal city.
Sea Isle City officials say a woman found the turtles dead on the beach on Memorial Day. News 12 New Jersey reports a crab trap was apparently to blame for the death of about 65 turtles.
Sea Isle City beach patrol Chief Renny Steele says he’s never seen anything like it, and he saw all the turtles lying dead in a grouping — with the crab trap about 10 feet away.
No one has taken responsibility for the turtle deaths.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Ships unearthed in Virginia offer glimpse of colonial era VIEW
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- 'Sherlock' star Cumberbatch praised for tackling muggers
The beach patrol is handing the crab trap over to state wildlife regulators to investigate.
___
Information from: News 12, http://www.news12.com