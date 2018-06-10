INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Approximately 60 protesters — many in wheelchairs — have gathered outside the Indianapolis home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar demanding he approve new rules banning shock therapy at a Massachusetts rehabilitation facility.
Indianapolis police are on the scene of the protest on Indianapolis’ north side directing traffic.
An advocacy group for disabled people called ADAPT says in a news release it organized the demonstration to protest rules that have awaited HHS approval for more than two years that would ban shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.
Police spokesman Officer Michael Hewitt said Azar wasn’t home at the time. Azar is a former executive for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly& Co.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Brilliant, fearless spirit': Fans and friends mourn Anthony Bourdain, dead at 61
- At G-7 summit, Trump tells allies U.S. will no longer be 'piggy bank everybody's robbing'
- Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- China hacked Navy contractor, secured trove of sensitive data on submarine warfare