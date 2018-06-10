INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police say 26 demonstrators, some in wheelchairs, have been arrested for trespassing outside the Indianapolis home of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
Indianapolis police spokesman Officer Michael Hewitt says the protesters were warned several times they would be arrested if they did not leave the property. He says Azar wasn’t home at the time of the protest Sunday morning.
An advocacy group for disabled people called ADAPT says in a news release it organized the demonstration to protest rules that have awaited HHS approval for more than two years that would ban shock therapy at the Judge Rotenberg Center in Canton, Massachusetts.
An HHS spokeswoman says the agency meets with advocacy groups through appropriate channels.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- In Trump White House, science is unwelcome and so is advice
- Trump, White House advisers blast Canada's Trudeau in brutal aftermath of G-7 summit
- 'A special place in hell': Here's what led to the Trump-Trudeau G-7 rift | Analysis
- Merkel's spokesman offering 'no interpretation' of viral G7 pic
Azar is a former executive for Indianapolis-based Eli Lilly& Co.