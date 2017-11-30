DETROIT (AP) — About two dozen companies in Macomb and St. Clair counties will share more than $1.2 million in grant money to train their employees.

Recipients of the 2018 Skilled Trades Training Fund Awards were announced by Michigan’s Talent Investment Agency. The awards range from $525,000 to about $2,000.

Macomb/St. Clair Michigan Works says the competitive grant provides an incentive for businesses to hire and train new workers or upgrade the skills of existing employees.

Businesses can apply for up to $1,500 per employee to subsidize the cost of training and up to $3,000 per employee to create apprenticeship programs registered with the U.S. Labor department.

Macomb and St. Clair counties are north-northeast of Detroit.