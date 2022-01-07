MIAMI — About 1 million rapid coronavirus tests that Florida had amassed during the pandemic expired last month, the state acknowledged this week, blaming low demand before the omicron variant caused a surge in infections.

“We had a stockpile, but no one really wanted them for many, many months,” Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said Friday as he faced a second day of questions about the expired tests, which are not for use at home.

The state asked the federal government if the expiration date could be extended but has not heard back, Kevin Guthrie, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said Thursday. The batch had been set to expire in the fall, he added, but their shelf life was extended until late December.

DeSantis and his administration confirmed that the tests had expired after Nikki Fried, the state’s agricultural commissioner, revealed on Dec. 30 that the stockpile had not been used. Fried is one of the Democratic candidates running to challenge DeSantis, who is up for reelection in November.

The governor has criticized the Biden administration for failing to provide more at-home tests. On Thursday, DeSantis announced that Florida had purchased 1 million of them to distribute to nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Like many other Americans, Floridians have faced long waits at testing sites for weeks as coronavirus cases spiked. At-home tests have been difficult to come by.

On Thursday, Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo, the Florida surgeon general, released new testing guidelines discouraging asymptomatic people who are not at high risk of developing COVID-19 complications from getting tested — an approach opposed by most public health experts, because infected people can spread the virus even if they don’t have symptoms.

DeSantis, however, has endorsed the new guidelines, saying too much testing is disruptive.

Requiring asymptomatic people to isolate if they test positive is “essentially a lockdown by stealth,” he said Friday.

“Before COVID, did anyone go out and get testing to determine if you’re sick?” he said. “It’s usually if you feel sick.”