Oregon clinics are preparing for an uptick in abortions administered to out-of-state residents after last week’s U.S. Supreme Court decision, with the potential to halt a downward overall statewide trend more than 30 years in the making.

Annual abortions in Oregon among residents and nonresidents have fallen from about 14,000 in 1989 to fewer than 7,000 in recent years, according to state data.

But health care providers say residents from places such as Idaho and other states where abortion restrictions become legal may turn in greater numbers to Oregon for medical services. It’s unclear how many more out-of-state residents that would be or if the volume would reverse decades of declines, with only about 10% of all Oregon abortions among people living outside its borders, according to state data for the past five years.

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the constitutional right to abortion effectively established in 1973 under Roe v. Wade, with the new ruling allowing states to set laws banning the procedure. Oregon has laws protecting individual rights to abortion.

Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette in Portland, said local clinics already had seen an uptick in abortions among people living elsewhere in the nine months since Texas passed Senate Bill 8 prohibiting abortions after the detection of embryonic cardiac activity.

“We are anticipating that we will see even more,” she said Friday. “No one can really know where people who’ll want to seek abortion care are going to go, there’s a lot of theories and there’s been a lot of different scenarios, but nobody really knows. But we’re ready to see more people, and we’ve been getting ready.”

Advertising

Planned Parenthood administers about half of all abortions in Oregon, Udall said. About 70% of those are done by prescriptive medications, which involve taking two pills. Planned Parenthood expects to open a new location in the eastern Oregon city of Ontario that could more easily serve people living in Idaho.

Across the United States abortions have generally been in decline, although the nation in 2020 recorded its first significant increase in more than three decades, according to a report by the Guttmacher Institute, a research organization that supports abortion rights.

In 2020, there were 930,160 abortions in the United States, up 8% from 2017, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which compiles its figures from state health departments and individual providers in the country.

Oregon recorded a drop of 18% during the same span, according to data compiled by the Oregon Health Authority.

Udall said she thinks that one of the factors behind that overall downward trend is having comprehensive sexual reproductive health care offered by the state.

“It means that people can easily access contraception and also get birth control that can last over a period of years,” she said. “So I think one of the main reasons abortions are down in Oregon is because of the health care we offer.”

Advertising

Udall said the state also has robust laws around including sex education in schools, which she said plays a large role in “educating and helping individuals understand their choices.”

Christel Allen, the executive director of Pro-Choice Oregon, which advocates for legal protections for reproductive health care, said the overall decrease in the number of abortions and the rate across the country “can be reflective of societal factors, such as more availability of birth control.” She said the number of pregnancies has also decreased over time.

“I don’t want to speculate, but fewer people are becoming pregnant, which can be because birth control has been more available and also more people chose abortion, and were able to access abortion,” Allen said.

Meanwhile, Udall said that Planned Parenthood operations in Idaho have been preparing for abortion restrictions and that a clinic in Boise already has closed. The overturning of Roe v. Wade triggers a 2020 Idaho law banning all abortions except in cases of reported rape or incest, or to protect the mother’s life.

That means the nearest providers in Idaho’s largest metro area are now in Walla Walla in Washington and Bend. The planned Ontario clinic is about 56 miles from Boise.

One study suggests Oregon would be the closest location for 230,000 women in Idaho between the ages of 15 to 49.

“We’re ready to see more people, and we’ve been getting ready for almost a year now with hiring staff and increasing training in our facilities,” Udall said. “I think in the next several months, the general feeling is that people will seek out abortion care in the states where it’s still legal to do so.”