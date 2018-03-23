ABILENE, Texas (AP) — A West Texas officer has fatally shot a suspect who police say pulled a gun while being served with a warrant related to indecency with a child.

Abilene police Sgt. Lynn Beard says the shooting happened Friday morning at an apartment complex. Beard says police were attempting to serve the probation revocation warrant when the suspect produced a gun.

Beard says the officer fired in self-defense. No officers were hurt.

Abilene police didn’t immediately release the name of the suspect in the fatal shooting around 9 a.m. Friday. The officer who opened fire has been put on administrative leave.

Texas Rangers will help investigate the shooting.

Further details weren’t immediately available.