ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Aberdeen officials have spent more than $1 million in city and outside funding on plans and studies for projects and development in the past five years.

Officials since 2013 approved 15 studies using nearly $860,000 in city funds and three studies using more than $250,000 in outside funds. The city also completed three in-house studies at no extra cost, the Aberdeen American-News reported.

The city conducted the studies for variety of plans, including future development for parks like the Nature Area, Kuhnert Arboretum and Storybook Land. Another plan was dedicated to future improvements at the Aberdeen Recreation and Cultural Center.

Having plans for city parks helps create a roadmap for future development, said Doug Johnson, director of Aberdeen’s Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.

“As funds become available, you slowly work toward implementation,” he said.

Other studies involved strategic planning for city officials, a community needs analysis for the parks department and improvements to Moccasin Creek and two softball complexes.

The strategic planning process is a way to set priorities for the city, said Lynn Lander, city manager.

“It can guide future projects and helps me determine what the priorities are,” he said.

City officials just completed their first strategic planning session since 2014.

“We learned through that session that the (city) council deemed Moccasin Creek a priority,” Lander said.

Johnson said completing a needs analysis for the parks department will help assure that the work follows community needs.

