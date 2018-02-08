ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man who threatened a woman with an ax has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.
The American News reports that 39-year-old Timothy Johnson pleaded guilty to charges in multiple cases including felony domestic abuse aggravated assault, violations of a no contact order and misdemeanor simple assault.
One of the assault charges stemmed from a July 1, 2017, incident in which Johnson was accused of throwing a woman on a bed, picking up an ax and swinging it at the bed frame.
He was arrested in August following a foot pursuit with law officers through a mall.
___
Information from: Aberdeen American News, http://www.aberdeennews.com