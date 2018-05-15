STONEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a woman abducted from Florida and her alleged captor have been found in North Carolina.
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office told area news outlets that deputies received a call from a relative of the alleged abductor saying he and the victim were at their home in Stoneville Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived at the home, 23-year-old Matthew Ross Dalton fled into the woods surrounding the home. He was apprehended by deputies a short time later. The kidnapping victim is under the protection of the sheriff’s office.
Dalton is charged with first-degree kidnapping. He is jailed under a $500,000 bond. It couldn’t be determined if he has an attorney.
