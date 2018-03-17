OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Meteorologist Ginger Zee, who reports the weather for ABC News and the network’s “Good Morning America,” is slated to appear at the Nebraska Science Festival.

Zee will speak about her career and personal struggles during a presentation at the festival, slated for April 19-28 in Omaha.

Festival coordinator Kacie Baum says Zee will talk about her new memoir, “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I am One.”

Zee will speak April 20 at the Joslyn Art Museum’s Witherspoon Concert Hall in Omaha. Her presentation is free but requires a ticket. Tickets will be released April 1 online at eventbrite.com.