RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ doctor says the 83-year-old is staying in the hospital — abruptly reversing a previous announcement that he would be discharged.

Abbas was hospitalized last week with a fever, just days after undergoing ear surgery. Palestinian officials said he had pneumonia and was on a respirator, receiving antibiotics intravenously.

Yasser Abu Safiyeh initially said Sunday that Abbas would be discharged, and the media were alerted to the hospital. Then the plan was nixed with no explanation offered.

Abbas, who is a heavy smoker and overweight, has a long history of health issues, ranging from heart trouble to a bout with prostate cancer a decade ago.

Abbas has no deputy. His latest health scare and sudden hospitalization revived anxiety over a potentially chaotic or even bloody succession battle.