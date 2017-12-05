JERUSALEM (AP) — The diplomatic adviser of President Mahmoud Abbas says the Palestinian leadership would “stop contacts” with the United States if President Donald Trump recognizes Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
U.S. officials have said a possible recognition might come this week, prompting mounting Arab and Muslim criticism.
Abbas’ aide Majdi Khaldi said on Tuesday the U.S. would lose credibility as a Mideast mediator if Trump goes ahead with the move.
East Jerusalem, captured by Israel in 1967, is home to major Muslim, Christian and Jewish holy sites. The Palestinians seek it as a future capital, while Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital.
Most Read Stories
- ICE tracks down immigrant who spoke to media in SW Washington: ‘You are the one from the newspaper’
- Seattle Police Chief Kathleen O'Toole to step down at end of year
- KeyArena MOU approved by Seattle City Council; will NHL announcement soon follow? VIEW
- Amazon replies to Seattle’s ‘refresh button’ request by proposing a meeting — on its turf
- By grounding Eagles, Seahawks wake up rest of NFL, show they’re still contenders
Arab League representatives were to discuss the Jerusalem controversy on Tuesday. The organization said on Monday that Trump’s possible recognition would constitute “naked aggression” against Muslims and Arabs.