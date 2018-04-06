WASHINGTON (AP) — A streetcar bridge that is the last of its kind still standing in Washington, D.C. could be torn down.

WTOP-FM reported Thursday that Metro has filed for a permit to have the Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park demolished after warning that it was in danger of falling.

The trestle was part of a streetcar line used to shuttle people between the district and Glen Echo Park amusement park that was abandoned after D.C.’s streetcars stopped running in the 1960s.

Metro spokeswoman Sherry Ly says the bridge must be demolished because of its condition. Ly says there are no plans to save parts of it for placement in any museum because that would require an agency or party to come forward to accept it.

The permit application must go through a review and public comment process.

___

Information from: WTOP-FM, http://www.wtop.com