LAS VEGAS (AP) — AAA Nevada is hoping to set a world record by throwing what is believed to be the first wedding held inside a driverless vehicle.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports would-be brides and grooms can submit an online essay explaining why they deserve a free wedding aboard AAA’s autonomous shuttle circling downtown Las Vegas.

Through June 20, couples can submit their essays by selecting the “Enter the Self-Driving Shuttle Wedding Promotion” button at aaahoponlasvegas.com. Participants must be Nevada residents who are 21 or older.

The winning couple will be wed during a ceremony set for 10 a.m. June 30 in front of Container Park.

The autonomous shuttle will remain stationary during the service, followed by two loops through the Fremont East neighborhood.

