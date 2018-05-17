COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 7 cents to reach $2.70 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. are paying an average $2.90 per gallon, which increased 6 cents since a week ago.

The association survey found El Paso has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.99 per gallon. The cheapest gasoline in Texas was in Amarillo and San Antonio at an average $2.60 per gallon.

Retail gasoline prices in all Texas cities surveyed by AAA rose in the past week. Association experts say gasoline prices increased following the U.S. decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran.