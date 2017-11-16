COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide gasoline prices held steady this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.30 per gallon, the same as a week ago. Gasoline prices across the U.S. were at an average $2.56 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices at an average $2.45 per gallon.

AAA experts say strong fall consumer gasoline demand has continued into November.