COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide gasoline prices declined this week.
AAA Texas on Tuesday reported the average price at the pump statewide was $2.28 per gallon, while gasoline prices nationally averaged $2.53 per gallon. Both are 3 cents less than last week.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.20 per gallon. Drivers in El Paso face the highest gasoline prices statewide at $2.45 per gallon.
The auto club projects more than 3.6 million Texans will travel more than 50 miles by car this Thanksgiving holiday. That’s the most in 12 years.