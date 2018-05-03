COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week and experts predict higher costs through Memorial Day.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported prices at the pump statewide rose 2 an average cents to reach $2.60 per gallon. That’s 39 cents more than a year ago.

Retail gasoline prices across the U.S. rose 3 cents per gallon to average $2.82 per gallon.

The association survey found San Antonio and Texarkana have the lowest gasoline prices in Texas this week at an average $2.51 per gallon. The highest retail gasoline prices statewide were in Midland and El Paso at $2.84 per gallon.

AAA officials say market analysts believe retail gasoline prices could increase another 10 cents through Memorial Day — Monday, May 28 — and then will likely stabilize for summer.