COPPELL, Texas (AP) — Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices are up this week.
AAA Texas on Thursday reported the average price at the pump statewide rose 7 cents to reach an average $2.42 per gallon. Gasoline prices across the U.S. jumped 8 cents this week to average $2.65 per gallon.
The association survey found San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.30 per gallon. Drivers in Midland face the highest gasoline prices in Texas at an average $2.61 per gallon.
AAA experts say gasoline prices have increased with the arrival of spring and as the market begins to transition from winter-blend gasoline to summer-blend, which is usually more expensive to produce.
