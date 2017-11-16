BALTIMORE (AP) — More than a million Marylanders are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving weekend.
The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the state will see a 3.4 percent increase in the number of people traveling. It nearly matches the nationwide jump of those leaving home for the holiday.
AAA Mid-Atlantic said this Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest in more than a decade. The organization said a strengthening economy and consumer confidence have prompted Americans to be willing to spend more on travel.
AAA said that most Maryland travelers are expected to drive to their destinations.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com