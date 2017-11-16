Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than a million Marylanders are expected to travel during the Thanksgiving weekend.

The Baltimore Sun reported Thursday that the state will see a 3.4 percent increase in the number of people traveling. It nearly matches the nationwide jump of those leaving home for the holiday.

AAA Mid-Atlantic said this Thanksgiving weekend is expected to be the busiest in more than a decade. The organization said a strengthening economy and consumer confidence have prompted Americans to be willing to spend more on travel.

AAA said that most Maryland travelers are expected to drive to their destinations.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

