By
The Associated Press

HARWOOD, Vt. (AP) — The grief is still fresh for families and friends of five teenagers killed in a collision with a wrong-way driver in Vermont.

Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the tragedy, and high school soccer coach Dan Weintraub says “a year is not a long time.”

Four teens were juniors at Harwood Union High School, while the fifth attended Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, where Weintraub was her coach.

Harwood’s senior class dedicated a gazebo to the five victims on Thursday. School board member David Goodman said students are honoring the five by “moving forward” and “living fully.”

Law enforcement officials say Steven Bourgoin caused the fatal collision on I-89 in Williston before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes. He’s awaiting trial on five counts of second-degree murder.

