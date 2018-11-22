EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. Marine Vince Apodaca is home for Thanksgiving but his beloved dog, Doogie, is missing.

CBS-2 reports that Apodaca is expected home late on Thanksgiving Day after serving six months in Japan.

But his mother, Lori Apodaca, says Doogie has been missing since Nov. 15, when he hopped into another person’s truck at the local dump.

The Eagle resident says her son loves the German Shepard mix more than anything and she is offering a $1,000 reward for Doogie’s return.

The dog was with family members at the Horseshoe Bend dump when he ran away.

A short time later, dump workers reported seeing Doogie hop into a truck that drove away.

Lori Apodaca says she thinks whoever took Doogie thought he was a stray and wasn’t acting maliciously.

___

