Mark Lantis started his hike in Yellowstone National Park like many before him — hoping he would be the one to finally find the treasure chest hidden in the wilderness years ago by an eccentric millionaire.

Within hours though, the oil field worker in his 40s was cold, wet, exhausted and scared. Lantis was lost and just wanted to get out of Wyoming’s backcountry alive.

He did, thanks to a helicopter rescue from the National Park Service, but not without consequence. An appellate court last week upheld his conviction for reckless disorderly conduct in connection with his August 2018 treasure hunt. In 2019, a federal judge found him guilty of that charge and punished him by ordering he pay the $2,880 that it cost rescuers to save him. The judge also banned him from entering Yellowstone for five years.

“Mr. Lantis ensured he would be lost in the dark in an area of the Park with a substantial grizzly bear population without adequate clothing, food or water in wet and cold conditions. Such conduct is not simple negligence, but recklessness of the highest magnitude,” the judge wrote in finding him guilty.

At sentencing, Lantis insisted he did nothing wrong. His lawyer argued that Lantis meant to go on a day hike and was adequately prepared to do that. Once he got in trouble, he followed all directions from park rangers as they spoke with him over the phone and tried to guide him out.

“I don’t believe at any point I made a bad decision,” said Lantis, who didn’t respond to multiple interview requests from The Washington Post.

Lantis was one of many hunters who ventured into Yellowstone over the years looking for the treasure chest hidden by Forrest Fenn, an antiquities dealer from Santa Fe, N.M. Fenn’s 2010 autobiography “The Thrill of the Chase” contained cryptic clues that, if correctly interpreted, supposedly led to a 13th-century chest teeming with gold, jewels, rare artifacts and other valuables with an estimated worth between $1 million and $3 million.

Fenn, who died at the age of 90 in September 2020, said he created the treasure hunt to lure people outdoors. He succeeded.

Thousands joined the hunt. Some hunters swapped gossip and fought via online message boards like The Hint of Riches and ChaseChat, according to journalist Daniel Barbarisi’s 2021 book about the Fenn treasure hunt, “Chasing the Thrill.” Multiple YouTube channels emerged. Die-hards met at Fennboree, an annual festival celebrating Fenn and his treasure hunt. Sometimes, the man himself showed up.

One of the treasure hunters’ favorite targets was Yellowstone, a place that featured prominently in Fenn’s childhood and in his autobiography. They weren’t always well received. In his book, Barbarisi reports that he obtained documents showing Yellowstone officials responded to 21 incidents involving Fenn hunters from 2013 through the summer of 2020. A fire department employee in the Yellowstone area told him they were fed up with the hunters’ “wanton recklessness.”

“It doesn’t matter to them; it’s not costing them anything. What do they care that it costs two thousand, ten thousand dollars, whatever. They’re not paying for it. They just want to get back out. Then it happens again,” the fire department employee told Barbarisi, a senior editor at the Athletic and former Wall Street Journal reporter.

Those treasure hunters “wandered off trails, damaged irreplaceable natural phenomena, and strayed too far in pursuit of a treasure they were so sure was just around the bend,” Barbarisi wrote in his book.

It almost never was.

Lantis’s misadventure began on Aug. 2, 2018. His mother, whom he lived with at the time in Wyoming, dropped him off at a trailhead for Mount Holmes. He planned only for a daylong excursion, intending to meet back up with mother after the hike, according to a narrative in the Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals’ Nov. 2 ruling.

Lantis set out wearing a T-shirt, jeans, a light windbreaker and tennis shoes. He carried a backpack, a walkie talkie, a GPS unit and three cans of bear spray.

He had no food.

As he hiked in, Lantis decided to stash some of his water and one can of bear spray, intending to retrieve them on the way back. A little further in, he saw bear fur and scat on the trail. When Lantis reached the base of Mount Holmes and decided to call it a day, he opted not to return the way he came, afraid of running into bears. So he chose to leave the trail and head back via an unmarked route.

Lantis called his sister to let her know he wouldn’t make it out of the park before nightfall.

“He spent the ‘night wet, cold [and] scared,’ ” the appeals court wrote in its ruling.

The next day, his mother called a park ranger, worried about her son. The ranger spoke with Lantis several times over the phone, guiding him through the “extremely rugged country … heavily populated with mountain lions, bears, and wolves” and rarely visited by park rangers. Lantis followed the ranger’s directions but eventually said that he couldn’t carry on and needed help.

It was too late to mount a rescue on foot. Rangers ordered the helicopter and then cited him for disorderly conduct.

Lantis had been searching for the treasure in the right state. A little less than two years after Lantis’s failed attempt to find Fenn’s hidden chest, Jack Stuef discovered the 42-pound box in an undisclosed Wyoming location.

At least four people died searching for the treasure, which led to criticism of Fenn. Some, including fallen searchers’ relatives and the New Mexico State Police, called on Fenn to end the hunt. He never did.

One of the four who died was hunting in Yellowstone, less than a year before Lantis tried his luck there. Jeff Murphy, a 53-year-old Chicago-area man, was hiking and on the hunt when he accidentally stepped into a chute and fell 500 feet.