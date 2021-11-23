Cavanna Smith wrote her boyfriend’s name in Sharpie on the green greeting card announcing her news.

“I know this isn’t what we expected but WE ARE expecting!!!” Smith, a 25-year-old Texas teacher, wrote in the card addressed to Kwanmaine Boyd, according to court records. Police found it next to an image of an ultrasound taken Oct. 5 that confirmed Smith was more than four weeks pregnant.

Early the next morning, police say Smith’s friend began receiving frantic text messages from her.

“I’ve been kidnapped,” one message said, according to court documents. A follow-up text from Smith said she was in the back of Boyd’s truck, according to police.

Smith was shot and killed just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 6. Boyd, the suspect, was missing for more than a month after Smith was killed, police say.

He was arrested on Friday, the Houston Police Department announced on Monday. Boyd, 25, has been charged with capital murder. It was not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

Advertising

Smith taught at Kipp Public Charter Schools, according to KHOU, and was pursuing a master’s degree in criminal justice.

Her mom described her as the life of the family, KTRK reported. “She did not deserve what happened to her,” her mother said. “My main concern now is that justice will be served.”

Smith dated the card to Boyd about her pregnancy on Oct. 3, according to court records. Along with the Oct. 5 ultrasound image, police say they also found two positive pregnancy tests on her dresser.

Smith went to Boyd’s home on Oct. 6 to get money he allegedly owed her, KTRK reported.

Phone records, according to police, show Smith texted her sister her location at 6:42 that morning. “I’m at this location getting my money if anything happens to me,” she texted, according to court records.

Smith’s friend told police she got a call from Smith two minutes later, but all she could hear was “lots of noise,” like “wind or rustling paper.” She told police she heard a faint voice on the line before the call ended.

Advertising

Smith then texted the friend to say she’d been kidnapped, court documents state.

“Stop playing with me,” her friend replied.

“I’m not I’m in the back of Kwan truck,” Smith said, court records show, before adding: “He got my money and don’t wanna give it to me.”

Smith’s friend sent her seven more messages. All of them went unanswered.

Police said Smith was found at about 6:55 a.m. in the middle of a road roughly 2 miles from Boyd’s home. She had been shot in the head, according to court documents, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness reported a hearing a man and woman arguing at about 6:30 a.m. When another witness drove past the couple, he told police the woman hit the back of his vehicle and asked him to call law enforcement. The witness said the man appeared to be holding “a long gun.”

A third witness told police she was calling 911 to report a couple fighting when “she saw the male shoot the female,” court documents state. Police said witnesses then reported seeing the man flee in a white truck.

Advertising

Police said they found a receipt in Smith’s nightstand from a sporting goods store showing a purchase of a firearm and ammunition. Some of the ammunition purchased, court records state, was “the same caliber that was found on scene.”

Police announced on Nov. 16 that Boyd had been charged with capital murder. He is being held at a Houston jail without bond, arrest records show.

Smith’s family wants answers, her sister told the Houston Chronicle.

“I have yet to hear why my sister isn’t here today,” Brittany Wilson told the paper. “That’s the resolution I’m looking for.”