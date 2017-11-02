HENNESSEY, Okla. (AP) — A series of small to moderate earthquakes continue to strike in central Oklahoma.
The U.S. Geological Survey has recorded about a dozen quakes since Tuesday near Hennessey, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.
The most recent quakes include magnitude 3.4 on Thursday, in addition to a magnitude 4.1 temblor on Tuesday and magnitude 3.4 and 3.5 quakes on Wednesday.
No injury or damage is reported.
Thousands of quakes have struck Oklahoma in recent years, many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. Some oil and gas producers have been directed to close some wells and reduce injection volumes in others.