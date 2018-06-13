CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A woman snorkeling in the Gulf of Mexico rescued a tiny seahorse that was tangled and trapped in fishing line in a pile of garbage, and now the creature is a webcam star at a Florida aquarium.

The inch-and-a-half (4 centimeter) seahorse was rescued by the snorkeler Sunday. She carefully untangled the line, put it in a water bottle and rushed to Clearwater Marine Aquarium, made famous in the Dolphin Tale movies, about a rescued dolphin without a tail.

The seahorse was given a name — Frito — and placed in a tank. It’s brown and does resemble a Frito chip. It’s a female, and the aquarium hopes she makes a full recovery so she can return to the Gulf.

Marine experts say fishing line threatens a variety of creatures small and large in the sea.

Frito isn’t the only seahorse to be rehabilitated at the aquarium. Cheeto — a bright orange seahorse — was found last year, followed by Funyun.

All three snack-sized seahorses were discovered in the waters off Pinellas County, which is west of the city of Tampa.