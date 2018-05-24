NEW YORK (AP) — An island that holds the remains of 1 million deceased New Yorkers has long been shrouded in secrecy.

But the city’s Department of Correction partially opened Hart Island to reporters this week for a rare look at the place that has served as New York City’s potter’s field for 150 years.

Journalists were allowed Wednesday to photograph parts of the 128-acre island and its sprawling cemetery of white markers.

Photographs were not allowed at the trench where inmates from the Rikers Island jail stack wooden coffins in the ground.

The tour came amid complaints about erosion on the island’s shoreline recently unearthed at least 174 human bones.

City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez is calling for control of the island to be transferred from security-minded correction officials to the Parks Department.