NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A propane explosion has forced a Norwalk couple to flee their new home.
The Connecticut Post reports that Simon and Mamata Bertrand were asleep on the second floor of the Deepwood Lane home they purchased a month ago when propane apparently leaked from a front yard underground storage tank and ignited just after 5 a.m.
Mamata Bertrand is five months pregnant.
Simon Bertrand told the paper that the couple was asleep on the second floor when they heard a loud boom. He said they grabbed what they could and fled from the house.
A check of neighboring properties and storm drains also found high gas readings. A few houses in the area were evacuated as officials investigated.