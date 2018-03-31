SEABROOK, N.H. (AP) — A popular New England seafood restaurant on the coast of New Hampshire is back open after a late summer fire heavily damaged the building.

Brown’s Lobster Pound in Seabrook was back in business on Friday and will stay open through Sunday. The owners say on Facebook that the restaurant will be open this coming Friday and weekend before it officially reopens for the season on April 13.

The iconic lobster pound has been open since 1950. The owners said after the fire in August that they would be back in business as soon as possible.