ROME (AP) — A partial list of the 39 people who died in the collapse of the Genoa highway bridge on Tuesday. Italian officials have released the names of 21 citizens whose identities have been confirmed and families informed. Four French citizens and two Albanians also were confirmed dead.

Italian nationals provided by in alphabetical order:

Luigi Matti Altadonna, 34

Camilla Bellasio, 12

Manuele Bellasio, 16

Francesco Bello, 41

Stella Maria Boccia, 24

Elisa Bozzo, 33

Alessandro Campora, 55

Bruno Casagrande, 57

Andrea Cerulli, 47

Marta Danisi, 29

Gerardo Esposito, 26

Alberto Fanfani, 32

Juan Ruben Carrasco Figueroa, 68

Vincenzo Licata, 57

Ersilia Piccinino, 41

Claudia Possetti, 47

Roberto Robbiano, 43

Samuele Robbiano, 8

Gennaro Sarnataro, 43

Antonio Stanzone, 29

Andrea Vittone, 49

French victims, identified by French media:

Melissa Artus-Bastit, 21 or 22

Nathan Gusman, age uncertain

Axelle Place, 19

William Pouzadoux, 21 or 22

Albanian victims:

Edi Bokrina

Marjus Djerri